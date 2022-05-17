The US Blockade Against Cuba Must Be Lifted, Mexico Demands

"Imagine you can't buy food and people can't buy basic goods because the company selling them could be sanctioned. That isolation... is a genocidal policy," President Lopez Obrador said.

Referring to the measures announced by the U.S. regarding Cuba on Tuesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said he would have preferred that President Joe Biden lift the 60-year-long economic blockade.

The actions announced by the Biden government mean an advance in the relationship with Cuba, AMLO said, warning that one thing is a relative opening and another one is "that there is no blockade policy, because many people are harmed."

"Imagine you can't buy food and people can't buy basic goods because the company selling them could be sanctioned. That isolation... is a genocidal policy."

"We celebrate progress in this direction. It is a step, although I would like there to be no economic blockade because it is a medieval policy and violates human rights; it has nothing to do with the brotherhood that should exist between our peoples and with universal brotherhood", Lopez Obrador stressed.

The illegal blockade of Cuba by the US, in contrast to Cuba's commitment to peaceful development, is one of the reasons why nearly the entire world stands with Cuba. pic.twitter.com/4aV3jGGpTC — Kirkland (@commie_kirkland) May 17, 2022

AMLO said that the immigration policy announced by the State Department does not resolve the embargo that prohibits economic relations with Cuba. Another pending issue is the invitation to Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to the 2022 Summit of the Americas.

"I hope an agreement is reached these days and everyone is invited," the Mexican president said, adding that "whoever does not want to go should not go."

AMLO recalled that his administration's stance is based on "the peoples' sovereign right to have their form of government. No nation, however powerful it may be, should intervene in another one's internal affairs."