Cuba and Iran Agreed To Develop Banking Ties

On Thursday, the Iranian Presidency's website confirmed the country's willingness to cooperate with Cuba regarding banking ties.

Ali Salehabadi, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, said on Thursday that the country has agreed to develop economic relations and cooperation ties with Cuba, where the banking sphere is included.

Salehabadi made the announcement during a meeting held with the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, who is on an official working trip to the Iranian capital.

The Iranian banker highlighted the fact that Cuba and Iran have preserved good relations through time, which are expected to be expanded and continued in the future. In addition, Salehabadi said that he would be pleased to enhance the development of cooperation with central and commercial development banks.

The U.S. has been imposing sanctions against Iran and tightened the harsh measures with the passing of the years. According to the Iranian official, the imposition of sanctions against countries has become Washington's habit regarding the fact that Iran and Cuba face similar obstacles to their development.

Banker Salehabadi commented about his hopes of a soon start of agreements of cooperations signed by both countries, having as priority the creation of an operating model and a bilateral and multilateral operating framework.

The Cuban Deputy discussed the sanctions imposed by the U.S. administration and how the Island has reacted to face it in this period of a pandemic.