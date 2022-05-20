Cuba Evaluates Repair Of Premises Affected By Saratoga Blast

The mayor of Havana announced that repair works will leave the affected buildings in better condition than before the accident.

On Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the Havana Mayor Reinaldo Garcia led a meeting to assess the repair works of the buildings affected by the May 6 gas explosion at the Saratoga Hotel.

“We already started recovering the belongings of families living in the building closest to the hotel. So far, these works have been completed in 11 out of 27 apartments,” Garcia stated.

The explosion completely destroyed Building 512 and caused partial damage to Building 508. In both cases, the authorities are already carrying out the pertinent engineering operations. The residents of the affected buildings will be transferred to public shelters until the repair works are completed.

Under the supervision of the rescue forces, construction workers started the technical assessment, fencing, lighting, and underpinning of the Saratoga hotel.

.@ElioRguezP at First International Migration Review Forum: #Cuba´s challenges in the implementation of the Global Compact are compounded by the application and toughening of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States. pic.twitter.com/QaALqlf526 — Pedro Luis Pedroso C (@PedroPedrosoC) May 19, 2022

Repair works are also progressing in other nearby facilities partially affected by the explosion, such as the Marti theatre, the Baptist temple, and the Concepcion Arenal primary school. Garcia announced that repair works will leave the affected buildings in better condition than before the accident.

"At the Concepción Arenal school, for example, we are rebuilding damaged areas and other spots so that the children find their school more beautiful when they return," he said.

At the Saratoga Hotel gas explosion, 46 people were killed, and 99 citizens injured, 12 of whom are still hospitalized, including three adults and two children in critical condition.