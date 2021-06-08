Cuba and Kenya Sign Important Medical Collaboration Agreements

Based on the principles of humanity, solidarity and dedication, and the precepts of equality and mutual benefit, the Inter-Ministerial Cooperation Agreement for the provision of medical services between the two governments will renew the commitment of the largest of the Antilles, first signed on April 25, 2018, to support medical services in the African nation.

With the aim of continuing the comprehensive development of medical cooperation between the two nations, Cuba and Kenya signed important agreements for the provision of health care services, as well as the training and education of doctors from that African nation.

The signing of the documents was attended by the Honorable Senator MuthaiKagwe and Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, heads of the sector in the East African nations and the largest of the Antilles, respectively.

Portal Miranda highlighted the efforts of the Island in the fight against the new coronavirus, as well as the development of five vaccine candidates, which could also serve as support to other countries in their immunization campaigns against COVID-19.

Likewise, MuthaiKagwe thanked Cuba for its support to the Kenyan people and affirmed that the signing of these documents will boost medical cooperation relations between Havana and Nairobi.

Based on the principles of humanity, solidarity and dedication, and the precepts of equality and mutual benefit, the Inter-Ministerial Cooperation Agreement for the provision of medical services between the two governments will renew the commitment of the largest of the Antilles, first signed on April 25, 2018, to support medical services in that State.

For its part, Supplement III to the Agreement for the provision of training and training of doctors extends to three years the training of doctors specialized in Comprehensive General Medicine of that African territory.

Also present at the important activity on the Kenyan side were Rose Mudibo, Director of Liaison and Administration of the Cabinet Office of the Secretariat of the Ministry of Health; Peter Sang, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and official of the Cuban Office.

The delegation was accompanied by a group of officials from the Cabinet of the First Lady of Kenya, who are on an exchange and learning visit on issues related to the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and congenital syphilis.

The Cuban representation was also attended by Luis Fernando Navarro Martínez, Vice Minister of Health, and Déborah Rivas Saavedra, Vice Minister of MINCEX, together with other executives of MINSAP and MINREX.

Collaboration in health between Kenya and Cuba began in June 2018, when 101 specialists traveled to that East African country, an aid that has benefited extensive sectors of the most humble population in the various Kenyan regions.