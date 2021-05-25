President of Cuba: Africa Deserves Global Solidarity

On the occasion of the celebration of Africa Day, the Cuban president and other Cuban government officials reiterated the importance of global solidarity with the African continent and its peoples.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has affirmed that Africa deserves international solidarity and much more than just a single day since the world is in debt.

The president tweeted on the occasion of the celebration of Africa Day, stressing that the continent demands centuries of attention and the cooperation of all countries.

"The world grew rich by impoverishing it," the Cuban President tweeted and sent a hug "to the continent with which we share ancestors and battles for independence and life."

On Africa Day, Cuba sends it's love and solidarity to it's sisters and brothers in Africa



"I express our deep and sincere gratitude for the countless demonstrations of solidarity received continuously from African soil."#AfricaDay#AfricaDay2021https://t.co/TAdTp1Wlyl — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) May 25, 2021

Diaz-Canel congratulated the African Union on the date and reiterated Cuba's solidarity with the continent's peoples, with whom Cuba forged unbreakable ties with shared struggles and challenges.

'Cuba celebrates Africa Day, a continent to which we are united by history, tradition, and culture,' he stated.

The Minister of Foreign Relations of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, also highlighted the cultural roots and common historical ties and ratified solidarity with these peoples.

The president of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, highlighted the historical links and thanked the African support against the blockade of the United States.