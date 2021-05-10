Cuba and Morocco Seek to Expand Medical Cooperation on COVID-19

Representatives from the Cuban and Moroccan governments discussed issues of common interest, specifical cooperation in the field of healthcare, diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

During a meeting between Cuban Ambassador Javier Domokos Ruiz and Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Khalet, the two sides reviewed actions that have been taken in each country to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus the cause of COVID-19.

They also talked about technological sovereignty, the report noted. The Cuban ambassador took the opportunity to repeat the Cuban government's will to share its experiences in the fields of health care and biotechnology for the direct benefit of the Moroccan people.

Local media reported that Cuba had earned great international prestige in those fields, specifically.

They also noted that as a show of solidarity with the rest of the Global South, Cuba is developing cooperation programs in health care and education in dozens of African countries and the Middle East.