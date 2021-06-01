Cuba Vaccinates Over 1 Million People With Soberana 02 & Abdala

One million seventy thousand one hundred and sixty-five people in Cuba have received at least one dose of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala.

Of this total, 615,016 have received their second dose, and 142,390 have already completed their vaccination schedule with the three doses.

This was informed on Monday by the Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, at the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, headed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

In particular, Portal Miranda said that "it is progressing at a good pace," and the results are satisfactory regarding the health intervention carried out in at-risk groups and territories.

In the case of the intervention in health workers, BioCubaFarma, and other at-risk groups, 98% of the group to be vaccinated had already been reached.

In the capital municipalities of Regla, Guanabacoa, Habana del Este, and San Miguel del Padrón, where the health intervention with the Abdala candidate began last May 12, the number of vaccinated people represents 98.9% of the total planned. Recently, the municipalities of Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo, and El Cotorro were incorporated into the health intervention, where the process is also developing according to plan.

Regarding the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, he said that the actions are being carried out as planned, and 97.7% of the total has already been vaccinated.

In his usual update on the national epidemiological situation, the Minister of Public Health commented that, at the end of the last week, with only two days left in the month, with 33,544 people diagnosed, May has already been confirmed as the month with the highest number of infections in the country since the beginning of the epidemic.



More than one million Cubans have received at least one dose of Soberana 02 or Abdala, of which more than 140,000 people in Cuba have completed their vaccination schedule with the 3 doses of Soberana 02 or Abdala. More than a vaccine, a country. 1 @EmbaCuba_Argel ����C����U����B����A — Armando Vergara B. (@VergaraBuenoA) June 1, 2021

The highest transmission levels are found in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque, Pinar del Río, Camagüey, Matanzas, and Holguín, provinces where 81.8% of the patients reported in May are concentrated.

Expressly, about the last week, he specified that, even though 486 fewer cases were diagnosed than in the previous week, the number of infections continues to be high. The 78.5% of the cases were concentrated in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque, Pinar del Río, Granma and Camagüey.

According to the report, 109 transmission events are still active in the country, of which 25 are open in different institutions of the national territory and have a high incidence in the increase of cases in some regions.

Among the eleven provinces reported during the Temporary Working Group meeting were Havana, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Camagüey, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, and Ciego de Avila.

The debates of the meeting ratified, once again, that in the current epidemiological scenario that the nation is going through, discipline and responsibility are also essential to minimize the virus's spread.