ALBA-TCP to Support UN Resolution Against US Blockade of Cuba

Communicators and journalists from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) agreed to support a resolution at the UN against the U.S. blockade of Cuba.

Freddy Ñáñez, Venezuelan vice president of Communication, Culture, and Tourism, announced that during the meeting of presidents of Televisoras and Public Media, they agreed to support Cuba on June 23 at the UN.

"The United Nations is going to issue a resolution against the U.S. blockade, and all the ALBA - TCP Alliance member nations are going to join through different media to support the Cuban people and also to raise the voice against the unilateral sanctions that also affect the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan people," Ñáñez said.

After the meeting ended, Ñañez shared the agreements detailing the need to create through concerted efforts materials with educational content for television, necessary in times of pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic, a global issue, poses as a challenge to us, the need to uphold the right to education of our peoples, children, teens, and for them, public television stations have come together to share content, strategies and to co-produce programs that contribute to this aim,' he said.

Freddy Ñáñez detailed that ALBA Digital is being built to confront Fake News, propaganda, and hybrid warfare on social networks to dismantle strategies of penetration, defamation, and stigmatization against peoples and social processes.

#EnVideo �� | #ALBATCP renueva su imagen como herramienta comunicacional fundamental para propiciar el encuentro, la integración y las acciones conjuntas en defensa de la vida de los pueblos.#AlianzaParaLaVida pic.twitter.com/jyraojdbK0 — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 12, 2021

#On Video: #ALBATCP renews its image as a fundamental communication tool

to promote meetings, integration, and joint actions in defense of the life of peoples.