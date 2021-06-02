Russia's Senate Rejects US Blockade Against Cuba

The U.S. unilateral sanctions violate international law and undermine the foundations of the multilateral trade system.

Russia's Senate on Wednesday adopted a statement calling for the lifting of the U.S. blockade against the Cuban revolution.

"The Federation Council strongly condemns the economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the Republic of Cuba imposed for almost 60 years by the United States," the text reads.

The lawmakers stressed that unilateral sanctions violate universally recognized principles and norms of international law, undermine the foundations of the multilateral trading system, and increase tensions in international relations.

They also noted that the U.S. restrictions against Cuba run counter to the international community's efforts to combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Friends of Cuba said “No!” to the blockade in Ankara, İstanbul and İzmir



Cuba-Turkey Friendship Association José Martí, @kubadostluk held actions as part of the international campaign to demand the lift of the US blockade against Cuba https://t.co/ECGuzq3czb#NoMasBloqueo pic.twitter.com/201EZ66QgC — TKP International (@tkpinter) May 31, 2021

In this regard, the Russian senators recalled that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the G20 countries to lift sanctions on other countries in times of pandemic.

"Washington must learn to respect the international community's consolidated position, change its behavior, and reconsider the restriction policy to Cuba, which has become an archaic phenomenon and a legacy of the Cold War," the Senate stressed, adding that the removal of sanctions will also benefit U.S. citizens who cannot easily communicate with their Cuban relatives.

The Russian Senate also emphasized that there are 28 UN resolutions on the need to end the blockade, "which constitutes solid and irrefutable proof" of international support for Cuba.