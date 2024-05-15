Cuba and Venezuela Continue to Strengthen Relations

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister welcomed and "supported the joint struggle against the illegal blockades imposed on our peoples".

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, received on Wednesday the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, who is in Havana (capital) in compliance with an official visit.

During the meeting, the Head of State sent a greeting to President Nicolás Maduro and congratulated Venezuela on the organization of the summit of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America - People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) recently held in Caracas.

For his part, the foreign minister of the Bolivarian country thanked the support of Cuba to his nation, and transmitted a "greeting of affection and solidarity" of his president, while referring to the challenges that must be overcome together, in conjunctural situations and in the long term.

Previously, Gil held a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, to discuss cooperation agreements and strategic alliances among their nations.

Muy grato recibir a @yvangil, a quien trasladé un saludo fraterno para el Presidente @NicolasMaduro.



Expresé nuestro invariable apoyo a la Revolución Bolivariana y Chavista y su unión cívico-militar. pic.twitter.com/v0LH3CWSKi — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 15, 2024 The text reads,

In a message published on his social network account X, the Venezuelan foreign minister expressed his "most sincere thanks to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla for his warm welcome and his unwavering support in the joint fight against the illegal blockades imposed on our peoples".

He also reiterated that "united, we will continue overcoming obstacles and strengthening the legacies of Bolivar, Martí, Chávez and Fidel".

For his part, the Foreign Minister called his Venezuelan counterpart "dear friend", and assured that "no blockade can end the endearing and historic brotherhood of the peoples of Bolívar and Martí, of Fidel and Chávez".

In the morning, Foreign Minister Gil and the delegation accompanying him, placed a wreath before the monument of the Cuban hero José Martí, in the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, as a sign of the solidarity and mutual respect that was strengthened by the work of commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro.