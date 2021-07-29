Bolivia Joins Humanitarian Effort To Help Cubans

"In the framework of reciprocity between peoples, we approved the Supreme Decree that authorizes the donation of syringes, food, and biosafety supplies to the sister Republic of Cuba, which taught us that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most," Arce said via Twitter.

Bolivian President Luis Arce announced on Thursday that it would ship with humanitarian aid, including food, syringes, and biosecurity items. This, amid calls by the Mexican government for Latin American leaders to help Cuba tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the framework of reciprocity between peoples, we approved the Supreme Decree that authorizes the donation of syringes, food, and biosafety supplies to the sister Republic of Cuba, which taught us that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most," Arce said via Twitter.

(Hilo) En el marco de la reciprocidad entre pueblos, aprobamos el DS que autoriza la donación de jeringas, alimentos e insumos de bioseguridad a la hermana República de #Cuba, que nos enseñó que la solidaridad es compartir lo poco que se tiene con quienes más necesitan. pic.twitter.com/KNG8BjW3AQ — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) July 29, 2021

"All our solidarity with the people and Government of Cuba, which not only faces the effects of the pandemic but the brutal economic and commercial blockade imposed by the United States and that, today more than ever, affects the rights to health and nutrition of the Cuban brothers and sisters," The Bolivian president added.

Bolivia joins Nicaragua, Russia, and Mexico in their solidarity effort as Cuban authorities explained on Thursday that all humanitarian aid had been distributed in modules that will be allocated for free to over 3 million families. More Cubans will benefit in the following weeks.