Nicaragua and Bolivia to Send Humanitarian Shipments to Cuba

Nicaragua and Bolivia’s governments will send syringes and food shipments to Cuba to help the Caribbean nation tackle the COVID-19 pandemic amid the strengthening of the U.S. economic blockade.

“Brotherhood bonds unite our nations. With hope, work, and courage, we will reach together peace and development”, stated Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega, whose country’s donation will arrive in Cuba in the Augusto C. Sandino ship.

Bolivia’s President Luis Arce highlighted that his country has previously benefited from Cuban solidarity with medical brigades that have reached Bolivian homes with professional care and have performed thousands of surgeries as part of the Miracle operation.

"We learned from Cuba that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most. Thanks to the Revolution for so much solidarity and internationalism”, he stressed.

