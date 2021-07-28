Nicaragua and Bolivia to Send Humanitarian Shipments to Cuba

Nicaragua and Bolivia’s governments will send syringes and food shipments to Cuba to help the Caribbean nation tackle the COVID-19 pandemic amid the strengthening of the U.S. economic blockade.
“Brotherhood bonds unite our nations. With hope, work, and courage, we will reach together peace and development”, stated Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega, whose country’s donation will arrive in Cuba in the Augusto C. Sandino ship.
Bolivia’s President Luis Arce highlighted that his country has previously benefited from Cuban solidarity with medical brigades that have reached Bolivian homes with professional care and have performed thousands of surgeries as part of the Miracle operation.
"We learned from Cuba that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most. Thanks to the Revolution for so much solidarity and internationalism”, he stressed.
Mexico, which is currently the Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC), also called for solidarity with Cuba amid the hardships imposed by the U.S. blockade, which has prevented the Island from acquiring medical supplies during the pandemic.
So far this week, the Aztec country has sent to Cuba two humanitarian shipments with syringes, T-type oxygen tanks, mouth covers, and 100 million barrels of diesel, which will be allocated to provide energy for hospitals on the Island.
On Monday, Cuba’s Government also received 88 tons of humanitarian aid sent by Russia in two military transport planes. The shipment included food and over a million medical masks.
As of July 27, the Caribbean nation had reported 358,378 COVID-19 cases and 2,560 related deaths, 68 of which were reported yesterday.