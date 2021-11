Bridges of Love Solidarity Caravans Take The Streets in the US

As is a tradition every month since the beginning of the year, the promoter of the initiative, Cuban-American Carlos Lazo, summoned all those who advocate for the end of the Washington sanctions that suffocate Cuban families to meet in Miami.

The Bridges of Love solidarity project today reiterated its call for a new caravan against the United States' blockade on Cuba this Sunday, November 28.

Parallel to the caravan of cars, which left from the vicinity of the city hall of Miami, there was a tweet storm with the hashtags #PuentesDeAmor #CubaVive and #UnblockCuba. The tweet campaign was addressed to President Joe Biden to demand the lifting of unilateral restrictive measures against the island.

Carlos Lazo’s group “Puentes de Amor” or “Bridges of Love” is on a pilgrimage from Miami to D.C. to end the US blockade on Cuba. Article by @medeabenjamin



Full Story: https://t.co/UrSJbhKiGu#SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/CAg5nkqZpc — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) July 12, 2021

"Fill the networks with love for the Cuban family," Lazo expressed in his appeal this Friday through social networks.

From many cities around the world, activists regularly join this initiative in solidarity with Cuba and its people.

Members of Puentes de Amor carried out between June and July of this year a march of more than two thousand kilometers from Miami, Florida, to Washington DC, the capital, to join forces and forge alliances in favor of Cuba and the lifting of the blockade.

At a rally on July 25 in front of the White House, the group – along with other organizations, activists and friends of Cuba -ratified their demand against Biden, also backed by some 27,000 signatures.

#Cuba | Global solidarity campaign for Cuba “Bridges of Love” demands an end to the US blockade against the island in 32 cities around the world. pic.twitter.com/XSCYbAKNQz — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 4, 2021

Unfortunately, 10 months after assuming the presidency of the United States, the Democratic president follows the same line as his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, regarding the largest island of the Antilles.

But his behavior, in the opinion of activists, is not a surprise, because in the United States, policy towards Cuba in many respects is directed by an influential sector of the most conservative Cuban-Americans in Miami.