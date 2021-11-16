President Diaz-Canel: Cuba Is a Peaceful Tourist Destination

President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified on Tuesday that Cuba will continue to be a destination for peaceful tourism, after the recent reopening of international borders and increased foreign visitors.
On his official Twitter account, the president referred to the reopening of the tourism industry in Cuba with nearly 20,000 vacationers, after almost two years of restrictions and an almost complete stop of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted the work by health and scientific personnel, who made it possible for the country to receive tourists and travelers safely.
The head of government invited foreign investors and operators to work together to reposition the Cuban product, and stressed that the people expect a lot from the smokeless industry, which is crucial in the country’s aspirations to revitalize its economy.
According to authorities, all facilities in the sector are certified as safer and meeting hygienic standards.
