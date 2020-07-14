Cuba Strengthens Prevention by Increasing COVID-19 Testing

More medical discharges have been awarded than diagnosed cases for the second consecutive day.

Cuba's Health Ministry Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran Tuesday reported that 3,329 new samples were studied on the Caribbean island to detect COVID-19 possible cases.

He also stressed the importance of increasing the number of tests applied to the population, which is a policy fostered by the country's authorities.

So far, Cuba has analyzed 211,427 samples, of which 2,432 were positive for COVID-19.

Over the last 24 hours, four new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, one of which corresponds to a woman.

Cuba is not giving up space to COVID-19.#CubaPorLaVida https://t.co/ZN9hEa2s4L — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 14, 2020

Duran also said that seven hospital discharges were granted on Monday, which means that more patients have recovered from the disease over the last two days.

To date, 2,275 patients have recovered from COVID-19. This figure represents 93.5 percent of people diagnosed with the disease.

Duran highlighted that the incidence rate on the Caribbean island for the last day was 0.77 per 100,000 inhabitants. This figure is lower compared to the last report delivered during the health emergency.