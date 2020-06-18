Cuba Condemns US Systemic Racism at the UN Human Rights Council

Cuba’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Wednesday denounced the systemic racism and police brutality prevailing in the United States before the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“The reality is that racism and police violence against Black people and minorities are not exceptions or errors within that system. They are the system!” Pedroso said.

The Cuban diplomat stressed George Floyd’s murder was not an isolated event, but a consequence of recurrent human rights violations. He also explained that Black communities face economic and social disparity due to centuries of systemic racism.



“We hope that these unfortunate events will mark a turning point in the future in the fight against racism, discrimination and the abuse of Black people,” Pedroso stated.

In the #US, 22.2% of #COVID19 fatalities are African Americans, although they are 12.7% of the population.



The pandemic has exacerbated social inequalities & revealed scarcities of a system where poor people and minorities are left unprotected. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 17, 2020

The Cuban Ambassador urged the United Nations to implement pro-equality strategies worldwide and affirmed Cuba’s will to cooperate on that purpose.

“Almost two decades after the Durban World Conference, the scourge of racism, discrimination, and xenophobia continued to advance in a world that was increasingly unequal and embroiled in multiple and complex crises,” Pedroso added.

The Durban Review Conference was the first UN session against racism, xenophobia, and related discrimination.

On June 18, Cuba presented three draft resolutions on the impact of the foreign debt on human rights, the Right to Food, and Cultural Rights.