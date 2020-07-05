Cuba Ratifies Solidarity With Venezuela On Independence Day

The South American nation also celebrates the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) anniversary.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Sunday ratified the Caribbean Island solidarity with Venezuela on the 209th anniversary of the Bolivarian Republic's Declaration of Independence.

"I send a strong embrace of solidarity to the dear people of Bolivar and Chavez on this new anniversary. Venezuela can always count on Cuba," Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Venezuela's independence put an end to Spanish colonial rule in the South American nation.

July 5, 1811, is considered one of the most important dates in the South American region. That was when Venezuela's people created a constituent congress to break colonialism.

"Cuba and Venezuela are brothers in the fight against injustice. We will always defend the sovereignty of our peoples," Diaz-Canel added.

Celebramos 209 años de dignidad, resistencia y rebeldía patria. Rendimos homenaje a la grandeza de nuestros Libertadores que nunca dudaron en su empeño por liberar estas tierras de las cadenas opresoras del colonialismo que nos sometió durante más de 300 años. ¡Viva la Patria! pic.twitter.com/eBGkiO8nRm — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 5, 2020

"We celebrate 209 years of dignity, resistance and national rebellion. We pay homage to the greatness of our Liberators who never doubted in their effort to free these lands from the oppressive chains of colonialism, that subjugated us for more than 300 years. Long live the Motherland!"

Besides, July 5 is also the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) Day, who were encouraged by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to continue defending the dignity of the people.

"Thanks to you, peacemakers, today we have a free and sovereign Nation," Maduro said.

This year the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the celebration of a traditional military parade.

The anniversary will be commemorated with messages on social networks, virtual academic activities, and other initiatives.