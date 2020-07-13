COVID-19: Cuba to Manufacture Its Own Lung Ventilators

The Cuban health system will have 500 lung fans thanks to the resources obtained from international cooperation.

The Cuban Neuroscience Center (CNEURO) Monday announced that its country will have the first nationally produced lung ventilators for patients affected by COVID-19.

The CNEURO Director Mitchell Valdes Sosa stated that the national health system will receive 250 invasive and 250 non-invasive ventilators next October.

In his opinion, this will strengthen the country's response capacity to COVID-19 and any type of disease.

At the start of the pandemic, Cuba tried to buy lung ventilators from Swiss companies IMT Medial AG and Acutronic, but the U.S Vyaire Medical Co. acquired these companies in April.

Henceforth, these companies suspended trade relations with the Caribbean nation in compliance with the laws of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba.

"Technological sovereignty allows us to guarantee the country's health and to avoid any action of the blockade to prevent what we need from coming," the CNEURO Director said.

Lung fans are being built with funds provided by the European Union (EU), the NGO MediCuba-Switzerland, and different campaigns undertaken by epidemiology and bioengineering societies.

To check their operation under close-to-real-life conditions, the devices will be tested on pigs over 50 kilograms. If tests are satisfactory, ventilators would receive certification from Cuban authorities.

The devices can also measure oxygen levels and has a high support range without electricity for it also works on batteries.