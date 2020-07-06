Cuba Sends Another 3 Medical Brigades to Africa

Out of the 111 collaborators that make up the three brigades, 76 will work in Equatorial Guinea, 19 in Sao Tome and Principe and 16 will travel to Sierra Leone.

Cuba’s foreign affairs minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla Monday announced the arrival of three Cuban medical brigades in Equatorial Guinea, to assist COVID-19 patients.

“Henry Reeve Brigades leave for Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe and Sierra Leone, where they will help in the fight against COVID-19,” Parrilla Tweeted.

Out of the 111 collaborators that make up the three brigades, 76 will work in Equatorial Guinea, 19 in Sao Tome and Principe and 16 will travel to Sierra Leone.

They would assist COVID-19 patients in Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe.

La partida de 76 profesionales cubanos de la salud hacia Guinea Ecuatorial junto a 19 a Sierra Leona y 16 a São Tome y Príncipe es la más reciente contribución de #Cuba en cooperación internacional con nuestros hermanos africanos para mitigar y enfrentar #COVID19 #CubaSalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/WS9jKSn3gk — Eugenio Martínez Enríquez (@EugenioMtnez) July 5, 2020

"The departure of 76 Cuban health professionals to Equatorial Guinea along with 19 to Sierra Leone and 16 to Sao Tome and Principe is Cuba's most recent contribution in international cooperation with our African brothers to mitigate and confront COVID-19."

"In a context that imposes cooperation and solidarity, our health professionals honor the historical ties that bind us to these nations,” Parrilla added.

Several governments and personalities have nominated the Henry Reeve Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize, given their altruist work in many countries.

Thus far, Cuba sent over 30 brigades to African, European, and Latin American nations to serve against the COVID-19 pandemic.