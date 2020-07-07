Cuba Denounces US Blockade Worsening During The Pandemic

The diplomat also referred to the U.S. government's hostile actions, such as hindering access to banking operations, medical supplies, fuel, donations, and trade amidst COVID-19 exceptional situations.

Cuba's Deputy Foreign Affairs Ministry (Minrex) director for the U.S. Johana Tablada Tuesday denounced U.S. blockade worsening during the pandemic.



"In 2020, during the COVID-19 period in which the call to end the blockade grew, the United States applied 11 additional unilateral actions of the extraterritorial blockade," Tablada tweeted.

The 11 new sanctions against Cuba's economy summed to about 86 blockade actions in 2019.

"Undoubtedly, the greatest challenge that Cuba faces in the face of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the achievement of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals is the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America ..." https://t.co/axeWGYdfJA — End the blockade (@cubasupport) July 7, 2020



"A major symbol of hypocrisy is this post by Senator Florida 'Narco Rubio', the politician who has contributed the most to the unilateral coercive measures of United States blockade to take away the livelihood of 11 million and strangle the economy of Cuba," she added.

Tablada mentioned a message from Senator Marco Rubio, leader of opposition groups, and the head of hostile policies against the island. On the tweet, Rubio sent encouraging words to Cuban people amidst the crisis due to coronavirus.

Despite the U.S. blockade's harm to Cuba's social and economic development, the island sent over 30 brigades to 87 African, European, and Latin American nations to serve against the COVID-19 pandemic.