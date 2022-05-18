Russia: US to Continue Destabilization Policy Against Cuba

According to Chairman of the Federation Council (Russian Senate) Valentina Matvienko, the U.S. will continue to destabilize the internal political situation in Cuba.

"We strongly condemn such actions which constitute blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," the Russian official said on the occasion of a meeting through videoconference with the head of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban Parliament), Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Valentina Matvienko recalled that there were attempts to organize a color revolution in the Caribbean country from outside last year.

"We commend the Cuban leadership for the effectiveness with which they overcame externally inspired anti-state subversive actions last year, preventing the scenario of color revolutions, maintaining internal order and ensuring further stable development of the country," Matvienko said.

Matvienko also said that Havana is overcoming many years of sanctioning pressure from Washington that grossly violates the UN Charter. The Russian official concluded by saying: "Your country has become a vivid proof of the stagnation of the policy of trying to isolate the country, although it is much smaller in area, population and economic potential, but much stronger in the strength of its people."

Miembro del Buró Político del CC del PCC EstebanLazo, presidente de @AsambleaCuba, sostiene fructífero intercambio virtual con Valentina Matvienko, presidenta del Consejo de Federación de la Asamblea Federal de la Federación de #Rusia Vía / Asamblea Nacional Cuba. pic.twitter.com/AnArTuJzXb — CMKX Radio Bayamo (@CMKXDigital) May 18, 2022

Member of the Political Bureau of the CC of the PCC EstebanLazo, president of the National Assembly of Cuba, holds a fruitful virtual exchange with Valentina Matvienko, president of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Federation of Russia.



Lazo Hernández for his part, expressed his gratitude for the holding of this meeting, which allows the continuity of relations between the two legislative bodies.

"For us, bilateral ties with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are of extraordinary importance, not only because of the close ties that unite our peoples but also because of the role we can play in promoting cooperation and interstate relations between our countries," he said.

In the same vein, Lazo Hernández hoped that the first bilateral inter-parliamentary meeting between the two countries could be held as soon as conditions allowed it. He highlighted as well the many areas of bilateral cooperation in different areas and suggested organizing virtual meetings between the parliamentary committees to make progress on these issues of mutual interest.