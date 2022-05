Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday highlighted Cuba's high rate of administration of Covid-19 vaccines per 100 inhabitants, an indicator in which it is a world leader.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister wrote that Cuba has currently a rate of 321.61 doses administered per 100 inhabitants, so it exceeds high-income nations.

He added that 96.7 percent of the vaccine-eligible population in Cuba has been fully vaccinated, and 80.9 percent has received a booster shot.

Cuba has developed its immunization strategy basically using homegrown vaccines through technological platforms whose security and effectiveness have been proven for over 30 years.

Cuba was the first country to immunize its pediatric population against Covid-19, so children and teenagers could return to schools with higher protection.

Clinical trials with Cuban vaccines continue: one involving children under two years of age and another one with a vaccine candidate that is administered nasally.

Cuban vaccines are being used in a dozen countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) will receive the dossier of two of them soon to authorize their emergency use.