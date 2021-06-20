    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Cuba: Soberana 02 Vaccine Shows 62 Percent of Effectiveness

  • A woman receives Soberana 02 vaccine, Havana, Cuba, Jun. 26, 2021.

    A woman receives Soberana 02 vaccine, Havana, Cuba, Jun. 26, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 20 June 2021 (6 hours 22 minutes ago)
Opinion

Besides Soberana 02, the Caribbean island has developed Abdala, Soberana Plus, Soberana 01, and Mambisa COVID-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, Cuba's Director of the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV) Vicente Verez announced that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Soberana 02 reported 62 percent of effectiveness in a two-dose combination during its clinical trials.

RELATED:

US Blockade of Cuba Denies Right to Alternative Model

Soberana 02 fulfills the 50 percent of effectiveness required by the World Health Organization (W.H.O) to become a vaccine. Therefore, the IFV will soon request to the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices (Cecmed) the emergency use of this vaccine.

Verez indicated that the effectiveness results of a clinical trial comprising doses combinations of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus would also be presented.

"This achievement was reached amid a worrisome situation due to the pandemic situation and a complex financial scenario," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said. 

Besides Soberana 02, the Caribbean island has developed Abdala, Soberana Plus, Soberana 01, and Mambisa COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, at least over 4 million doses of Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, and Abdala have been applied. 

Despite this rapid vaccination campaign, the country reported a rise in COVID-19 infections averaging over one thousand cases a day  in the last two weeks.

Tags

Cuba Soberana 02 COVID-19 Vaccine Embargo WHO IFV

People

Vicente Verez Bencomo Miguel Diaz-Canel

@FinlayInstituto - Cubadebate - Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/ md-EH
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.