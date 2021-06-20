Cuba: Soberana 02 Vaccine Shows 62 Percent of Effectiveness

Besides Soberana 02, the Caribbean island has developed Abdala, Soberana Plus, Soberana 01, and Mambisa COVID-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, Cuba's Director of the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV) Vicente Verez announced that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Soberana 02 reported 62 percent of effectiveness in a two-dose combination during its clinical trials.

Soberana 02 fulfills the 50 percent of effectiveness required by the World Health Organization (W.H.O) to become a vaccine. Therefore, the IFV will soon request to the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices (Cecmed) the emergency use of this vaccine.

Verez indicated that the effectiveness results of a clinical trial comprising doses combinations of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus would also be presented.

"This achievement was reached amid a worrisome situation due to the pandemic situation and a complex financial scenario," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Solidarity with #Cuba in support of the vaccination campaign against #COVID prepares its first shipment of syringes. With solidarity the blockade is broken. We appreciate the efforts of MASCUBA, URCA and friends" https://t.co/eZVuMG4EX2 — EmbaCubaMalasia (@EmbaCuba_My) June 1, 2021

Besides Soberana 02, the Caribbean island has developed Abdala, Soberana Plus, Soberana 01, and Mambisa COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, at least over 4 million doses of Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, and Abdala have been applied.

Despite this rapid vaccination campaign, the country reported a rise in COVID-19 infections averaging over one thousand cases a day in the last two weeks.