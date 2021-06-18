Uruguayan Ambassador Seeks Greater Trade, Cooperation with Cuba

Uruguay's ambassador-designate to Cuba, Álvaro Barba, expressed his intention to deepen bilateral trade exchange and cooperation, as reported today by the weekly Búsqueda.

He also mentioned the interest expressed by dairy and rice exporters to continue supplying the Cuban market and scientific and academic institutions to maintain contacts with their counterparts in the Caribbean country.

The diplomat appeared a few days ago before the Senate International Affairs Committee, which unanimously approved the appointment of the President of the Republic for the mission to be carried out.

During this constitutional exercise, Frente Amplio legislator José Carlos Mahía recalled the "important link" between the two countries from the ophthalmologic Operation Miracle, which "achieved changes in the quality of life of people who otherwise would not have had access to this type of benefit."

Búsqueda also reported that the senator of the ruling National Party, and rural producer, Sebastián de Silva, suggested to the ambassador to see if Cuba would be interested in incorporating sorghum technology as food basically for pig production.