Pensions for Combatants of the Cuban Revolution Increased

The Temporary Working Group for the Ordinance Task approved the increase of pensions to veterans of the clandestine struggle and the Rebel Army, who have been retired by the General Social Security System, as well as to FAR and MININT combatants who have suffered partial disability during the fulfillment of their missions, both in Cuba and in other countries of the world.

The more than 13 thousand beneficiary combatants will receive this increase in their pensions as of next August. The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, highlighted the fairness of a decision in favor of Cubans who have given the best of themselves to the homeland.

The benefit covers 12,379 combatants of the Rebel Army and the Clandestine Struggle who have retired due to age, whose current pension will be increased by 1,528 pesos. The amount will replace the Social Assistance benefit for the 65 percent who currently receive it, and will also be applied to the 4,288 combatants who did not receive it.

Regarding the concept of partially disabled, which is only applied in the FAR and the MININT, it was explained that these are comrades who suffered disability during the fulfillment of defense activities, mostly in international missions, during combat actions, and today, as a result of their age, are more affected in health.

The country's leadership thus decided to raise to 1,528 pesos the pension currently received by the 3,691 FAR and MININT pensioners for partial disability suffered in defense activities, and also to eliminate the obligation to work. In the event that they wish to join a work center, they earn the pension of 1,528 pesos, plus the salary they will earn for the work they are doing.

In the meeting it was emphasized that these are comrades with an extensive military and revolutionary trajectory, combatants of the Rebel Army, of the clandestine struggle, of the fight against bandits, of Playa Girón and of the internationalist missions.

The most recent session of the Government's temporary working group that systematically follows up on the implementation of the Ordinance Task was moderated by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. The Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa, and Joel Queipo Ruz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, also participated.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Prime Minister Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez; Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the Permanent Commission for the implementation and development of the Guidelines; ministers, and the Comptroller General of the Republic, Gladys Bejerano Portela.

The meeting also approved the extension until December 31 of this year of the validity of the convertible peso (CUC) stamps held by individuals and legal entities.

The decision takes into account that the recovery of the COVID-19 has been prolonged in time, and the reiterated claims of the population on this matter. For its implementation, a resolution will be issued by the head of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), Meisi Bolaños Weiss.

The session also evaluated the current status of the Oridnance Task, the future operation of the wholesale price system, and the status of the preparation, review, approval and issuance of the new legal norms, which includes the preparation of 109 of them, of which 96 have been issued by various agencies of the Central Administration of the State.