US Blockade Hurt the Cuban Economy by $9 Billion in 2020

On Thursday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced that the losses caused by the United States to his country increased from US$5.6 billion in 2019 to US$9.1 billion in 2020.

"The human damage, suffering, and deficiencies caused to Cuban families are incalculable," he lamented.

Those figures appear in the draft resolution that Cuba presents annually to the United Nations General Assembly to call for the end of the U.S. blockade. This initiative tends to receive the support of most countries with the exception of the United States and Israel.

Since the US economic harassment began in 1962, Cuba has experienced a cumulative loss of production amounting to USD148 billion.

At that time, President John F. Kennedy set the blockade in retaliation to the nationalization of properties carried out by the administration of Fidel Castro.

The aggressions against Cuba intensified during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), who tried to subdue the Cuban Revolution by making economic transactions abroad and the arrival of American tourists even more difficult.

Shortly before leaving the presidency, the Republican politician even included Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.