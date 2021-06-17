    • Live
Cuba-Mexico XIV Virtual Round of Migration Talks Concluded

  The virtual meeting discussed the new common challenges related to the irregular flow of migrants through the region, coinciding with the socioeconomic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The virtual meeting discussed the new common challenges related to the irregular flow of migrants through the region, coinciding with the socioeconomic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. | Photo: Twitter @CubaMINREX

Published 17 June 2021
Opinion

During the working sessions, topics analyzed included the behavior of the migratory flow between both countries, the status of implementation of the current Memorandum on Migratory Matters, and cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and illegal smuggling of migrants.

On Thursday morning, the XIV Meeting of the Working Group on Migratory and Consular Affairs between the Republic of Cuba and the United Mexican States held a virtual session.

The Cuban delegation was headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, while the Mexican delegation was represented by the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga.

During the working sessions, held in a frank, cordial and mutually respectful atmosphere, the behavior of the migratory flow between both countries was analyzed, the status of implementation of the current Memorandum on Migratory Matters, as well as cooperation actions in the fight against human trafficking and the illegal smuggling of migrants.

Cuba and Mexico will hold their XIV Round of Migration Talks virtually to promote regular, orderly, and safe migration between them. 
 

They also discussed the new common challenges related to the irregular flow of migrants through the region, coinciding with the socio-economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both delegations referred to the fundamental aspects and results of the migratory policies implemented in each country while ratifying the importance of this meeting to continue strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in the migratory and consular fields.


 

Juventud Rebelde
by teleSUR/capc-MS
