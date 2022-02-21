Cuba Receives "Tons" of Love Despite US Campaign

In the context of a discrediting campaign against Cuba, the Caribbean nation receives international solidarity in relation to the inhuman blockade tightened in recent times by the United States.

The Catalan solidarity platform Defensem Cuba has collected health materials to support the island's people. The Committee of Solidarity has coordinated such efforts with Central America of Prat and the Associació Nou Barris de Barcelona in Prat de Llobregat.

The third shipment of the campaign "Tons of Solidarity against the blockade against Cuba" in Spain is valued at 80,000 Euros.

In the same vein, the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) in the United Kingdom sent to the island a shipment of supplies destined for the fight against Covid-19, which consists of more than 37,000 ampules of Atracurium, a muscle relaxant injection used in patients who receive mechanical ventilation.

This is the fifth shipment of medical supplies that the CSC has sent to the island since April 2021 in the interest of supporting efforts to deal with the current pandemic.

Showing solidarity with Cuba continues despite US campaign https://t.co/bZQDo61wsV — YeneyCorona (@CoronaYeney) February 21, 2022

Cuba has also received a donation from the Belarus Government, consisting of medicines, powdered milk and canned meat. Such contributions are intended to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the coercive measures imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the President of Cuba, has thanked the aid received from these countries and solidarity organizations in the middle of the complex economic scenario the island faces in these times.

Cuba has also received donations from Russia and Japan and the organizations Bridges of Love, Code Pink, and The People's Forum from the United States.