Cuba Reports More Than 5,8 Million Booster Vaccinations

A total of five million 835,924 people in Cuba received a booster dose of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today.

It has been reported that 10 million 599 thousand 29 citizens received one dose of the national immunisers, nine million 367 thousand 112 have already received their second dose, and nine million 44 thousand 834 have received their third.

The largest of the Antilles has accumulated 34 million 849,139 doses administered with the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, and Abdala.

Nine million 868,835 people - representing 89.1 percent of Cuba's population - are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Cuba's National Office of Statistics and Information, the island's population at the end of 2020 was about 11,180,000.

Despite the positive figures, Cuba remains on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "Level 4: Very High" ranking, advising to "Avoid travel to Cuba".

Despite the efforts and advances of Cuban science, the nation's homegrown vaccines are not recognized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for commercialization to the rest of the world. The WHO has merely recognized the Cuban vaccines for "emergency" use.

The vaccines, the first developed in Latin America, have yet to undergo international, scientific peer review.

They are based on recombinant protein technology -- the same used by the United States' Novavax and France's Sanofi jabs.

Nevertheless, international organizations and experts highlighted the significance of Cuba's anti-Covid-19 vaccines for the region and the world, amid a complex health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other countries have begun ordering batches for their populations, such as Venezuela, Argentina, and Mexico.

The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognized Cuba's leadership in producing vaccine candidates against the disease in the Latin American region.