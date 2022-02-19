Cuba and UAE To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

In the context of Expo Dubai 2020, a Cuban delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, ratified Cuba's willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As of Monday, 14 of February, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with intentions to expresses his country´s willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with the arab country. Minister Malmierca's visit included various high level meetings and a visit to Expo Dubai 2020 events.

On the Twitter account of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Malmierca expressed that Cuba is willing to foster cooperation and joint ventures with all countries, to encourage peace and security in an environment of respect for the self-determination of all peoples.

At the official Expo Dubai 2020 ceremony, Malmierca expressed his gratitude to the local authorities for the invitation and conveyed a cordial message from the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



The minister said that in an adverse context caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the intensification of the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade, Cuba will not cease to work in favor of economic and social development.

We celebrated the National Day of the Republic of Cuba at Expo 2020 Dubai today! We were honoured to host His Excellency Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and International Cooperation, who was welcomed by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, pic.twitter.com/x3iyf13j64 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 14, 2022

Regarding the importance of Expo Dubai 2020, the minister said that it is a symbol of the universal decision to work together for a better world, and expressed the importance that Cuba be present at the business meeting as it will strengthen alliances with friends from around the world.

As part of the day’s activities, the Cuban Foreign Trade Minister signed the Book of Honour of Expo 2020 Dubai. He also made statements to the accredited press, referring, among other issues, to the island's export offer and its participation in the event.

In the subsequent days, the minister was invited to meetings with high level UAE officials such as the Minister of International Cooperation and other high-ranking Emirati officials; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, where they highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations and concluded with the the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health between Cuba and the UAE.

Other meetings included Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade, a fruitful meeting with Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and a meeting with Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar City, in which they discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the smart city and Cuban institutions.

The Cuban delegation toured Masdar, where they saw the use of science, design and technology to achieve sustainable development with the use of renewable energy.

We were delighted to receive a delegation led by HE Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Minister of Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and International Cooperation of #Cuba, at #MasdarCity, where they met our CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and other executives, to discuss areas of cooperation. pic.twitter.com/8FjKalg1Hg — Masdar (@Masdar) February 17, 2022

To ensure further participation in Expo Dubai 2020, the Cuban delegation also held the Cuba Business Forum where Mr. Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered welcoming remarks.

The Business Forum on Cuba's biotech and health sectors was moderated by Mr. Saad Ishtiaq, VIP Business Advisor and Chief Representative for Central America and the Caribbean at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.