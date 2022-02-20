Cuba Rejects Media Campaign Against Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

"We strongly reject the propagandistic and communicational hysteria unleashed by the US government against Russia," expressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez.

On Saturday, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the United States (U.S.) media campaign against Russia over the security issue in Ukraine.

At the same time, Rodríguez warned about the role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the world, "we firmly oppose the expansion of NATO to the borders of this brother country (Russia)," he said.

It should be recalled that on 16 February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repudiated the position of major US and British media that alluded to an alleged military invasion by Moscow in Ukraine.

"A request to the American and British disinformation media Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Sun, etc.: announce the schedule of our 'invasions' for this year. We would like to plan our holidays," Zakharova said.

The Russian authorities have consistently rejected media campaigns to misinform on the Ukraine case, claiming that Moscow prioritises dialogue and diplomacy to solve the region's problems and current humanitarian crisis.