Concerns About the US Blockade to Cuba- Former French President

On Friday, François Hollande, former French President, expressed his concerns about the consequences of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba.

During the summit held on Friday between the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca and the Former French President François Hollande, the French part noted his concern about the impact that the U.S. economic blockade imposed on Cuba is having on the Island.

The Minister visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Universal Exhibition in Dubai and signed bilateral agreements during the working trip. He met with former French President and the Cuban Ambassador Otto Vaillant after the event.

Alongside the consequences the blockade imposed by Washington for more than 60 years has brought, Hollande discussed the results of Cuba's fight against Covid-19.

The former leader remarked Cuba's achievements derived from the pandemic and the fight against it, highlighting the creation of its homegrown vaccines to improve the resistance to the virus aimed to protect its population.

The session was described as excellent, emphasizing the reception. During the meeting, the former President shared experiences about his last visit to Cuba in 2015.