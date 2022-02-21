Cuba Announces Manufacture of High-Voltage Electricity Pylons

On Monday, the Cuban industrial sector disclosed the plans for manufacturing towers for high voltage power lines, a significant achievement for the Island's economic development.

Mecánica Fabric Aguilar Noriega company, from the Villa Clara province, alongside other factories of the Island, have programmed the production of 131 steel towers for high-voltage power transmission lines in the current year, facilitating the replacement of their components.

According to the Granma newspaper, the news was known during the vice minister's visit to the plant, the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés. The task was seen as what the productive chaining between Cuban companies can mean, aimed to improve the use of the scarce resources available to the national economy.

The report noted that the scarce resources are the result of the Covid-19 pandemic along with the tightening of the U.S. blockade. Idael Hidalgo, director of the factory, pointed the companies Estructuras Metálicas, from Las Tunas, Metalmecánica Inoxidable Varona, Industrial Ramón Peña and Mecánica de Bayamo as the factories that will contribute to the developing of the project.

The Construction Research and Metallurgical Research Centers, belonging to Unión Eléctrica, will also participate. It is estimated that the country should save $1 200 dollars for each tower produced, showing the economic benefits directly that cooperation between the companies for the production of a deficit area could bring to the Island.

The initiative is now demanded in some sites as the Mariel Development Zone and the El Ramón de Antilla tourist center in Holguin Province.

During the visit, the government personnel also verified the progress of the industry's investments, which comprises the renovation of the equipment, foundry, machining, welding, heat treatment, forging, laboratories, and compressors, among others.