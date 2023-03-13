Cuba Recalls 27th Anniversary Of Helms-Burton Act's Approval

Besides setting travel restrictions to Cuba, this law limits trade with this Caribbean country and sets a “political transition” plan for it.

On Sunday, Cubans recalled the 27th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s signing of the Helms-Burton Act, which confers extraterritorial power to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

Besides setting travel restrictions, this act limits trade with this Caribbean country since it prohibits the delivery of credits and financial aid to countries and organizations that favor or promote cooperation with Cuba.

The Helms-Burton Act also establishes a “political transition” plan for Cuba by suggesting that Washington keep in force the blockade until a U.S.-backed government comes into power.

"This unconstitutional law aims to treat Cuba as a U.S. possession. Clinton signed it 27 years ago, and here we continue, independent and sovereign,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated.

The Cuban Medical System is one of the best in the world.



Medical attention is free for any Cuban citizen.



In fact, Cuba has a Higher life expectancy than the United States.



This is my final year of Medical School in Havana, Cuba and this is what I’ve learned



1/ �� pic.twitter.com/5BqJhX5Ll6 — Uriel Ramírez (@Uriel_Ramir3z) March 4, 2023

In 2019, then President Donald Trump reactivated this act's Title III, under which companies operating in Cuban facilities that were confiscated under compensation after the Revolution triumph in 1959 can be sued in U.S. courts.

The European Union's former Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Former High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini forcibly rejected this decision, which risked European companies’ investments in Cuba.

"The Helms-Burton Act is an instrument of imperialist domination, a spawn that punishes Cuban families and violates international law. This policy, however, has failed in its goal of taking over Cuba,” Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated.