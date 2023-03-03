Cuba: Prestigious Surgeon Rodrigo Alvarez Cambra Died

He received innumerable distinctions and recognitions for his brilliant professional career, including the title of "Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba."

On Thursday, Cuba's Health Ministry (MINSAP) confirmed that the prestigious orthopedic surgeon Rodrigo Alvarez Cambra died in Havana at the age of 88.

For decades, he was president of the Cuban Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology and an honorary member of international scientific societies. Alvarez Cambra was an honorary professor and emeritus in chairs on his specialty taught at universities in different countries

He was also director of the Frank Pais International Orthopedic Scientific Complex, where he treated numerous Cuban Olympic champions and athletes who suffered injuries.

In the international scientific community, Alvarez Cambra will be remembered for his innovative treatments and inventions. One of these is the "Ralca fixer", a fracture device that was patented in several countries, including the United States, France, and Italy.

Triste noticia el fallecimiento del Doctor Rodrigo Álvarez Cambra. Descanse en paz Maestro! Muchas gracias por tanto amor y entrega a Cuba y a su profesión. pic.twitter.com/X8okq3UmqY — Alex de la Serna (@AlexdelaSerna2) March 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "Sad news about the death of Doctor Rodrigo Alvarez Cambra. Rest in peace, professor! Thank you very much for so much love and dedication to Cuba and your profession."

His vocation for service was not limited to his career as a physician. When Alvarez Cambra attended college, he became actively involved in urban demonstrations against the U.S.-backed dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, which was defeated in January 1959 when Fidel Castro and his guerrillas took over the main Cuban cities.

During his life, Alvarez Cambra received innumerable distinctions and recognitions for his brilliant professional career, including the title of "Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba."

The MINSAP authorities announced that a posthumous tribute to this distinguished Cuban doctor will be held at the Frank Pais Center, a scientific institution dedicated to orthopedic, traumatological, reconstructive and rehabilitative surgery of the osteomyoarticular system.