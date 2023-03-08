Cuba To Host Third Round of Colombian Govt.-ELN Peace Talks

The second round table of the Peace Dialogues has been held in the Mexican capital.

Cuba will host the third cycle of the Peace Talks between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), both parties announced in a joint communiqué issued from Mexico City.

The peace delegations of both parties extended their gratitude to the Cuban Government and people for the unconditional disposition and fundamental support provided to the peace-building efforts in Colombia.

They highlighted Cuba's "permanent and neutral commitment to the reconciliation of Colombians," which demonstrates that "Cuba is a beacon of hope and peace for the rest of the continent."

The joint communiqué also referred to the unjust inclusion of the Caribbean island in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. In this regard, both parties said that Colombia recognizes and values Cuba's sacrifice.

Nuestro Gobierno se honra en aceptar la solicitud oficial del Gobierno de la República de Colombia y del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), de celebrar en La Habana el Tercer Ciclo de la Mesa de Diálogos de Paz, y contribuir a alcanzar la anhelada paz para la hermana nación. — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 8, 2023

Our Government is honored to accept the official request of the Government of the Republic of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), to celebrate in Havana the Third Cycle of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues, and contribute to achieving the long-awaited peace for the sister nation.

The third cycle of the round table will begin after a break following the closing of the sessions being held in Mexico City as part of the second cycle.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said via Twitter that "our government is honored to accept the official request" from both sides to hold the next round of talks in the country and thus contribute to "achieving the long-awaited peace for the sister nation."

The first cycle of the Round Table of Peace Dialogues was held in Caracas, Venezuela. Cuba has participated in the first two phases, as well as in the exploratory meetings before the reinstallation of the talks.