Cuba Detects Avian Flu in Zoo Birds

As the disease has not been detected in poultry, Cuba maintains its avian influenza free status.

Cuba's National Center for Animal Health (Cenasa) reported the detection for the first time of avian influenza, variant A (H5-N1) in captive wild birds located in the Havana Zoo.

Since the transmission occurred in captive wild birds and not in poultry, according to the criteria of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Cuba maintains its free status for this disease.

The detection followed a sudden increase in bird mortality at the center, according to a press release from local newspaper Granma.



The specialists followed the established protocols and immediately contacted health authorities, who confirmed the presence of the virus after examining samples taken from several carcasses.

#Cuba se mantiene libre de influenza aviar pese a casos confirmados, pues la influenza aviar se ha manifestado, hasta ahora, en aves silvestres cautivas y no en aves de corral.#CubaPorLaVida #9Febrero pic.twitter.com/G7fDyVYdSg — cuba_update (@UpdateCuba) February 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "Cuba remains free of avian influenza despite confirmed cases. So far, avian influenza has manifested itself in captive wild birds and not in poultry."

As a precautionary measure, some animals that have been close to specimens contaminated with the virus have been isolated.

A temporary working group is currently active, in which local governments, the ministries of agriculture and health, and other Cuban institutions such as the Civil Defense participate..

Previously, the avian flu virus has been detected in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Honduras, Panama and Peru.