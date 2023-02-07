Canary Island Government President Torres Visits Cuba

"Cooperation between Cuba and the Canary Islands must be strong since we share cultural and historical ties," Torres stated.

On Monday, Spain’s Canary Islands government President Angel Torres agreed to strengthen cooperation with Cuba in a meeting with this Caribbean country's Vice President Salvador Valdes.

“Our governments must work together to achieve common challenges, especially the fight against climate change and the development of the tourism sector, which is vital for both economies,” Torres stated.

In Cuba, he participated in a youth employment and economics seminar led by the Making Canary-Cuba History forum. Moreover, he visited Havana’s Canarian House Leonor Perez, named after the mother of Cuba’s National Heroe Jose Marti.

Torres also gave a speech to about 700 people in Cabaiguan town, which hosts the largest Cuban community of Canarian origin, and attended a performance of the 94-year-old traditional “Island Dance of Pools” group.

He advocated approving an agreement that strengthens trade relations with Cuba and contributes to improving the economic situation in this country, which currently faces a post-COVID-19 economic recession crisis. Torres also welcomed that Canary entrepreneurs will visit Cuba, and this Caribbean country’s Foreign Trade Vice Minister Ana Gonzalez will go to Spain in April to further strengthen bilateral relations. “We will work hard to fulfill the common commitments,” Torres insisted, stressing that cooperation between Cuba and the Canary Islands must be strong since they share cultural and historical ties.