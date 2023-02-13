Cuba, Algeria To Discuss Trade and Cooperation Relations

The 23rd Cuba-Algeria Intergovernmental Commission opened sessions on the basis of eight main issues in order to evaluate results, projects and the signing of legal instruments, said the Cuban Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca.

At the opening ceremony, Malmierca explained that Cuba is presently seeking to diversify exports of goods and services, including pharmaceutical and biotechnological products.

He highlighted how significant foreign capital in the National Development Program is, that is why the meeting will show foreign investment openings in different sectors.

Malmierca added the bilateral medium-term economic agenda between the two countries will be signed as a reference for economic and trade relations.

The meeting, he stressed, is a reflection of brotherhood, fraternity and solidarity relations between the two countries, and he thanked for the 20MW photovoltaic solar park donation and 180 tons of food on the occasion of the natural disasters happened in 2022.

Algerian Minister of Health Abdelhak Saihi, on the other hand, noted the high level of bilateral friendship and collaboration relations and wished for a future of peace, justice and freedom.