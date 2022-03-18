Cuba Partakes in Mediterranean Tourism Exchange

The 25th Mediterranean Tourism Exchange (BMT), which opened on Friday in the southern Italian city of Naples, counts with the participation of Cuba together with other 450 national and foreign exhibitors.

The tourism Counselor at the Cuban Embassy in Italy, Madelen Gonzalez Pardo, represents Cuba at the event. She pointed out that the country's offers have attracted great interest.

The counselor noted the difficulty posed by the global pandemic of COVID-19 for tourism on the island, which meant that most operations relative to tourism were paralyzed. However, Gonzalez Pardo acknowledged Cuba's work in the arena, noting that the country worked during the pandemic to create new options for reopening. The official remarked that several hotels had been incorporated into the Cuban portfolio.

In this regard, she noted that the hotel infrastructure in Havana has expanded and now includes the Meliá, Kempinski and Iberostar chains. The official also acknowledged the incorporation as an investor of the Indonesian Archipelago International, responsible for the recent inauguration of the Gran Aston Habana hotel.

#Turismo | #Cuba���� participa con un estand en la 25 edición e la Feria Mediterránea de Turismo (BMT) inaugurada hoy en la sureña ciudad italiana de Nápoles con participación de 450 expositores nacionales y extranjeros.https://t.co/jDFXO9vR87 — CubaSí (@PortalCubaSi) March 18, 2022

In addition, González Pardo said that Iberostar, for its part, inaugurated the Coral Level at Iberostar Selección Esmeralda, with 26 kilometers of pristine beaches in Cayo Cruz, in central Cuba.

The Mediterranean Tourism Exchange, which is the largest marketplace in the Mediterranean, hosts business events, conferences and specialized workshops. The event will take place over three days, on March 18, 19 and 20, 2022, in an exhibition area of 20,000 square meters and six pavilions. BMT celebrates 25 years since its creation and is dedicated on this occasion to tourism professionals.