Cuba Commits to Peace at Antalya Forum

At the II Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, a diplomat representing Cuba on Sunday ratified the country's commitment to justice, peace, development, welfare and respect for human rights.

The Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister, Anayansi Rodriguez, also denounced at the event unilateral sanctions against developing countries, which, as she said, violate international law.

During the forum, which began on Friday and ended on Sunday, the top official joined in the "Recodifying Diplomacy" Round Table on Saturday, as well as in the panel on "A vision for the development of Africa."



Furthermore, she had a meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal as part of her agenda. She contacted other top officials from Turkey, who showed interest in reinforcing bilateral relations.

In this regard, the diplomat also discussed the potential for investment opportunities between the two countries when meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Mehmet Nury Ersoy.

Participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state and government, 80 ministers and 39 international organizations, took part in the 2nd Antalya Diplomatic Forum, held at the NEST Exhibition and Congress Center in Turkey.

The event was also an opportune time to discuss pressing issues such as energy security, the fight against racism and discrimination, regional security, irregular migration, climate change and women's empowerment.