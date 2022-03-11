Family Code Puts Cuba at the Forefront of Rights Protection

Niuva Avila, a doctor in Sociological Sciences, speaking about the Cuban Family Code, emphasized that it will guarantee the country's position at the world level in protecting people's rights, particularly those of children.

The legislative proposal is revolutionary and in line with international laws by complying with the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most ratified treaty in history, Niuva Avila also pointed out.

The doctor stressed that the proposal constitutes a guarantor of gender equity and the protection of children, affirming that it is in tune with the Millennium Development Goals. She said that the norm would be under widespread consultation until April.

She recognized that the approval of the family code in question would put Cuba at the forefront of the world in terms of protection of rights. It considers problems that affect all members of the society in Cuba, bearing in mind the current characteristics of Cuban families, Niuva Avila said.

Avila added that the norm dates back to 1975 and allows for the legal regulation of marriage, divorce, paternal-filial relations, food responsibilities, as well as adoption and the duties of guardians. He acknowledged that fundamental principles such as the right to education, care and health are also contemplated in the code.



The doctor argued that the code would give voice to children, who will have the opportunity to make decisions on issues that concern them. Besides, it contributes to visualizing different life cycles within childhood and embraces guarantees for co-responsibility in care.

Finally, she disclosed that the project aims to protect digital environments. Avila remarked that it is necessary to guarantee safe digital spaces for minors, as they are nowadays exposed to online networks for long periods.