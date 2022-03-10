Cuba Thanks Solidarity of African, Caribbean and Pacific States

The Cuban Ambassador to Belgium, Yaira Jimenez, thanked the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) for the solidarity shown by its member countries towards Cuba.

During her first speech at the Committee of Ambassadors of the forum, Yaira Jimenez expressed gratitude for the support offered to Cuba and stated that the country would fortify ties with member nations of the organization.

OACPS is responsible for coordinating the 1975 Lomé Convention activities, which is a trade and cooperation agreement between the European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

The ambassador pointed out at the meeting that the Cuban population is almost wholly immunized against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging the work of Cuban scientists who have developed the first vaccines of Latin America and the Caribbean.

For the Cuban government, it is a priority to guarantee the population access to health and education, said the diplomat, affirming that in Cuba, both the right to life and the right to health are responsibilities of the State.

The organization's principal goals include sustainable development and poverty reduction within its member states, as well as better integration into the global economy. It was previously known as the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP).

The ambassador also pointed out at the meeting that the Cuban people have been suffering from the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States for more than six decades.

She stated that amid the challenging economic scenario the country faces, the government would continue its efforts to promote its socialist model of socioeconomic development.

Jimenez expressed that the Cuban government is confident that countries around the world will continue to offer their solidarity to the small Caribbean island as well as support its fight against the unfair U.S. policy.