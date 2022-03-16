Cuba Ahead of Human Rights Protection Despite US Blockade

Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Cuban Ambassador at the United Nations-Geneva, recognized Wednesday at the Human Rights Council the achievements Cuba has made in this matter despite the U.S. blockade imposed on the island for more than half a century.

The official argued at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council that Cuba has been able to keep in the forefront of human rights' protection regardless of the unfair policy of the U.S. and the political-media campaigns promoted from abroad against Cuba.

Quintanilla highlighted the great work Cuba has done in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the country is the first in the world to get its entire population between 2 and 18 years immunized against the virus with homegrown vaccines.

The Cuban ambassador alerted to the need to get down to business in connection with the promotion and protection of human rights. He pointed out that this is a matter to defend with deeds, not words. In this respect, he warned that alleged promoters of individual liberties are the same who impose criminal economic wars.

Referring to the U.S. blockade, which constitutes the longest in history imposed on any nation, Quintanilla denounced that Washington has taken advantage of the difficult situation the world is currently experiencing with the global pandemic of COVID-19 to intensify such criminal policy. He emphasized that the U.S. government blatantly ignores the international community's demand to end this unsuccessful policy.

Representante permanente de #Cuba en GinebraONU, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, denunció el impacto del bloqueo de EEUU contra nuestro país, durante Diálogo Interactivo con Relator Especial sobre el derecho a la alimentación. #EliminaElBloqueo #NoMasBloqueo https://t.co/9n9c5w0lKJ pic.twitter.com/q9tu7bteQn — Oficina Política de la Embajada de Cuba en Panamá (@OficinaCuba) March 16, 2022

Permanent Representative of Cuba in UN Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, denounced the impact of the U.S. blockade against the island during the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the right to food.

The diplomat spotlighted at the Council that it is necessary for countries worldwide to work harder on the promotion and protection of human rights considering the disastrous effect of the unjust international order imposed on the world, which has brought about an international panorama full of inequalities, he added.

In the same vein, Quintanilla argued in favor of solidarity without exclusions, stating that it is of paramount importance to stop using the human rights issue as a political weapon. He called for the end of coercive measures, threats, manipulation and unilateral certification lists.

"The realization of all human rights for all will only be possible with genuine efforts, dialogue and cooperation," the Cuban ambassador said. He also warned about the crisis of legitimacy and credibility that the human rights system is suffering in the current international situation and urged the need to prevent this from becoming an insurmountable crisis.