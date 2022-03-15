Cuba Condemns US Acts of Terrorism at Human Rights Council

At the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Cuban diplomat Mirthia Julia Brossard condemned the United States-led terrorist attacks against Cuba and pointed out that the U.S. government should refrain from continuing this practice.

The Cuban diplomat also denounced that individuals and groups based in the southern state of Florida use digital platforms and social networks to instigate terrorism and acts of violence in Cuba.

In dialogue with Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, an Irish academic lawyer specialized in human rights law who serves as Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Mirthia Julia Brossard rejected the terrorist attacks against the Cuban embassies in Washington and Paris, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Cuba is committed to the fight against terrorism and has historically stood against all types of terrorist acts, methods and practices in all their forms and manifestations, Brossard remarked.

The official pointed out that Cuba has never allowed and will never allow its territory to be used to organize actions that promote terrorism.

Brossard stressed that the Cuban government has nothing to do with the Special Rapporteur's mention of the situation in the Guantanamo detention camp.