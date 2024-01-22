Venezuelan Airline Conviasa Inaugurates Caracas-Algiers Route

The state-owned company maintains 14 international destinations, including cities such as Havana, Moscow, and Quito.

On Sunday, Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez announced that the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) inaugurated a new route connecting Caracas to Algiers, the capital of Algeria.

"We are expanding our wings to strengthen bilateral relations between both nations and offer passengers the opportunity to explore this destination," said Velasquez, who is also the Conviasa president.

This new route will foster the tourism and growth, Conviasa stated, adding that the state-owned company maintains 14 international destinations, including cities such as Havana (Cuba), Moscow (Russia), and Quito and Guayaquil (Ecuador).

Venezuela and Algeria established bilateral relations in 1971. So far, both countries have signed 44 cooperation instruments, including the Air Services Agreement signed during the 4th Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation held in Caracas in 2023.

#LIVE | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro: "$22 billion, including 32 tons of gold held by the United Kingdom, remains frozen in the international financial system. 40 Conviasa aircraft and 39 Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) vessels remain sanctioned." pic.twitter.com/sqhdPCzkgQ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 15, 2024

In September 2023, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Algeria and held a meeting with the then Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane.

At the end of that month, Velasquez also participated in the inauguration of a new route between Caracas and Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados.

Currently, the Maduro administration estimates a 25 percent increase in passenger mobilization this year, expecting around 5 million international travelers.