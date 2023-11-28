Venezuela and Cuba Sign Tourism Cooperation Agreements

The two countries also established a letter of intent that will allow for the restoration of furniture and buildings with heritage and decorative value.

The governments of Venezuela and Cuba signed on Tuesday seven cooperation agreements on tourism that will serve to strengthen this sector in Venezuela, oriented to the international market.

This was one of the results of the 16th International Tourism Fair (FITVen 2023) in Barquisimeto, state of Lara, which was attended by some thirty countries.

The Ministry of Tourism of Venezuela Alí Padrón detailed that the agreements into the “provision of artistic and cultural services by emblematic Cuban groups” will strengthen relations between Caracas and Havana.

According to official reports, Venezuela and Cuba also established a letter of intent that will allow restoration work on furniture and buildings with heritage and decoration value.

The agreements will also contribute to the formation and training through courses, workshops and specialized programs, in areas such as cinema, plastic arts, modern dance, and other artistic manifestations.