China to Launch Chang'e-6 Lunar Probe on May 3

On Wednesday, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that the Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch on May 3.

The probe is set to collect samples from the far side of the moon, making this mission the first of its kind in human history.

At present, preparations for the mission are progressing steadily at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket will soon be refuelled with propellant.

As there is a narrow launch window on the two consecutive days, with only 50 minutes for each day, the mission's rocket team has designed a total of 10 trajectories.

ON Wednesday, the Wenchang Space Launch Site conducted a final rehearsal for the launch, covering all relevant systems comprehensively.

The site's meteorological system has strengthened its monitoring and analysis processes to ensure a successful launch.

The Chang'e-6 lunar probe and Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket combination was transferred vertically to the launch area on Saturday.