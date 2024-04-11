China Supports the Addition of the Palestinian State to the UN

The spokeswoman also called for the United Nations not to delay the decision any longer and to take action to stop the genocide and end the bloodshed.

On Thursday, the spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Ning, demonstrated Beijing’s support for the addition of Palestine to the UN.

In Ning’s words, "this round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to drag on and is causing a serious humanitarian crisis. This has once again alerted the international community that only by fully implementing the "two-State solution" and achieving the independent establishment of the Palestinian State, and correct the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people for a long time, we will be able to completely move out of Palestine into a vicious cycle of conflict".

The spokeswoman also called for the United Nations not to delay the decision any longer and to take action to stop the genocide and end the bloodshed as soon as possible.

The Palestinian state formally asked the UN Security Council to reconsider its application for full UN membership in 2011.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson, affirmed China's backing for Palestine's complete UN membership. He stressed the necessity of implementing the two-State solution to resolve conflicts, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state to rectify historical injustices… pic.twitter.com/FOAMbsa00h — Infodor (@Infodor_pk) April 11, 2024

The Council met on 8 April and forwarded the request to the Committee on the Admission of New Members for deliberation.

On the other hand, the United States said it will not accept Palestine’s request until a comprehensive agreement is reached with its ally, Israel.