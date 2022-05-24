ALBA-TCP Summit To Be Held in Havana on May 27

This regional integration block was born in 2004 with the signing of a "Joint Declaration" by Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro.

The 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will meet on Friday in Havana, Cuba.

On Tuesday, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) announced the date of the meeting of the members of this Latin American and Caribbean integration platform.

“The nations that make up our Alliance will share common development strategies and analyze the regional political situation,” the MINREX tweeted.

This meeting will have special importance since it will be held before the 2022 Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, where Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua will not be present because they were not invited by President Joe Biden's administration.

The ALBA-TCP, which brings together ten member states and three invited countries, held its 20th summit in December 2021 in Havana.

This regional integration block was born in 2004 in Havana with the signing of the "Joint Declaration and the Agreement for the Application of ALBA" by Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, and the President of the Council of State of Cuba, Fidel Castro.

ALBA-TCP emerged as an alternative to the Free Trade Agreement of the Americas (FTAA) promoted by the United States at the beginning of the century. Its founding members were Cuba and Venezuela (2004).

Later, they were joined by Bolivia (2006), Nicaragua (2007), Dominica (2008), Antigua & Barbuda (2009), Saint Vincent & the Grenadines (2009), Saint Kitts & Nevis, and Grenada (2014). Ecuador and Honduras withdrew from the Alliance when those countries were led by right-wing governments.